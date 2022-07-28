“Courageous” whistleblowers are responsible for exposing the “corrupt” DOJ and FBI, which “illegally suppressed information” on Hunter Biden, according to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who has called to use the “Holman Rule” to “defund” the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the event they choose to “not cooperate.”

Appearing on Newsmax’s The Chris Salcedo Show on Wednesday, Rep. Biggs argued that the silencing of the Hunter Biden affair was just one of many similar incidents.

“Never forget that Hunter Biden is just one example of dozens and dozens, maybe hundreds, where they said, ‘Oh, there’s no laptop… the laptop’s Russian [disinformation] – [it] came out of Russia.’”

“Then it’s, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal whatsoever,’” he added.

Whistleblowers have revealed that the DOJ and FBI illegally suppressed information on Hunter Biden. These institutions are corrupt. My colleagues and I are going to expose these nefarious activities and explore using the Holman Rule should they not cooperate. pic.twitter.com/SXe3X2xPs1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 27, 2022

Biggs, who served as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, called attention to the courage demonstrated by whistleblowers as the public was fed “misinformation.”

“It took a lot of courageous people and whistleblowers to come forward and bring that forward, and in the meantime the apparatus is basically putting out misinformation to the public while they were suppressing and preventing investigation on the inside,” he said.

“That’s the corruption that we see here, and who knows where that will end,” he added.

Having talked with the members who will likely become the chairmen of the Judiciary and Oversight Committees “when we’re back in there,” Biggs said they are “ready to rock and roll” should the GOP retake the majority.

“I believe we’re going to deliver on that and expose all of this stuff,” he said. “And we will go as far as the deep state will let us.”

However, if the “deep state” does not allow that, the congressman called to “defund” the DOJ and “reinstitute rules” that will allow it to do so.

Biggs also said that if Attorney General Merrick Garland does not intend to prosecute those at fault, “we’re going to use the Holman Rule” — which scraps the minimum wage for government workers, meaning they can be paid as little as $1 — to ensure he will no longer be paid.

“We want somebody in there who’s going to actually prosecute and investigate these cases,” he said.

In a tweet featuring a clip of his remarks, Biggs wrote that “Whistleblowers have revealed that the DOJ and FBI illegally suppressed information on Hunter Biden.”

“These institutions are corrupt,” he added.

The remarks come after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) claimed that “highly credible” whistleblowers informed him of efforts within the FBI and the Justice Department to downplay or dismiss negative information about first son Hunter Biden.

According to letters reviewed by CBS News, Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging that sources within the FBI presented him with evidence of attempts to downplay or discredit information about Hunter Biden.

As Breitbart News recently reported, Hunter Biden could face criminal charges for not registering as a foreign agent while doing business deals overseas.

On Wednesday, a whistleblower informed House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that the same senior FBI agent who allegedly shut down investigative activity related to Hunter Biden also allegedly sought to pad the FBI’s number of “domestic violent extremism” cases.

🚨 #BREAKING 🚨 Whistleblowers: FBI Leadership Pressuring Agents to Artificially Pad Domestic Terrorism Data pic.twitter.com/fGuQbUbjX3 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2022

Earlier this month, GOP officials expressed alarm over a leak that saw explicit media involving Hunter Biden circulating online, deeming the president’s disgraced son a threat to “national security” while calling for a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Last month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), reacting to the voicemail President Biden left his son in 2018 about his overseas business dealings, called Hunter a “national security risk,” adding that the president had “knowledge” of his only living son’s overseas business dealings and was “compromised” as a result.

Previously, Comer announced that Republicans plan to conduct oversight investigations into Hunter Biden’s corruption after the midterm elections, pending victory.

A grand jury is reportedly investigating Hunter for tax fraud, money laundering, and violating lobbying laws in relation to corrupt business deals undertaken while his father held top positions in the U.S. government.