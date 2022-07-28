The Biden administration and establishment media are trying to “gaslight people about the economic slowdown,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday following the latest dire economic report, showing the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking by 0.9 percent in the second quarter.

“U.S. GDP dropped for a second quarter in a row, which is the definition of a recession,” DeSantis began before pointing the finger directly at President Biden’s administration.

“While the Biden Administration and its legacy media cheerleaders are trying to gaslight people about the economic slowdown, we have seen Biden’s poor economic stewardship and the negative impact it has had on families,” he continued.

“Now, Biden wants to tax and spend even more, which will only make things worse,” he added:

The Republican governor has long warned Floridians about the possibility of a coming recession in President Biden’s America. In May, DeSantis told reporters there was a “very good chance” Biden’s administration “plunges this country into a recession.”

“When you’re leading, you have to look to see what kind of trouble could come on the horizon,” he said at the time, warning of the consequences of irresponsible and unwise economic policy.

“However, you look at what’s going on out of Washington, you look at the inflation that’s absolutely out of control,” he continued, predicting that there is a “very good chance that the Biden administration plunges this country into a recession.”

“And so we have to be prepared for that. I think we’ve got a lot of good stuff going. Hopefully, we’ll be able to weather better than most” in the Sunshine State,” he added.

The governor’s statement follows Thursday’s report showing the GDP shrinking by 0.9 percent in the second quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of negative economic growth — a marker many use as an indicator of a recession, despite the Biden administration’s dismissal.