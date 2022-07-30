Joe Biden Moves Back into Isolation After Testing Positive Again for Coronavirus

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he would return to isolation after testing positive again for coronavirus.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again,” Biden wrote on social media Saturday afternoon.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

He said his reoccurring positive test was something that happened only with “a small minority” of coronavirus patients.

The president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter to the public the reoccurrence of the virus was “rebound COVID,” something that takes place with some patients treated with PAXLOVID.

The doctor said that Biden tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before testing positive on Saturday.

The president said he would again isolate himself from the public after participating in person for events earlier in the week.

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me,” Biden wrote.

The president was scheduled to travel to his home in Delaware on Sunday, but those plans will likely be canceled. He was also scheduled to travel to Michigan on Tuesday.

He said he would continue working, despite the renewed positive test.

“I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” Biden said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was also treated with PAXLOVID after catching the virus and experienced a coronavirus rebound in June.

Fauci ultimately was treated again with Paxlovid as symptoms returned, but he defended the treatment for keeping him out of the hospital.