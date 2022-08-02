Republican Eli Crane, backed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination for Arizona’s Second Congressional District and will face Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in November.

David Wasserman from Cook Political Report called the race at 11:37 p.m eastern while also noting that the congressional district is rated a “likely” Republican district.

I've seen enough: Eli Crane (R) wins the #AZ02 GOP primary and will face Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) in the fall. @CookPolitical November rating: Likely R. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

Crane, a political newcomer was endorsed by Trump two weeks ago, right before the former president held a rally in the state to prop up the candidate he chose to endorse.

The former president, in his endorsement, emphasized that Crane, a retired Navy SEAL and successful businessman, “will Fight for Election Integrity, Secure the Border, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment.”

In addition, Trump said, Crane, as Arizona’s Second Congressional District Republican Nominee, will defeat O’Halleran, a “puppet” of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a “disgrace to the people of Arizona.”

In a previous interview with Breitbart News, Crane explained that he would like to tackle election integrity as one of his core issues in Congress.

“I do believe that a emphasis on election integrity must be paramount in our efforts to conserve this democratic Republic that we were given,” Crane told Breitbart New’s Kristina Wong in November. “It blows my mind to see everything throughout the course of history that mankind has been willing to do for power, to include mass murder, genocide, subjugation, et cetera. But we as Americans see our government through such rosy lenses that we’re incapable of believing that, that same type of evil it’s possible here.”

