WATCH: Liquor Store Owner Shoots AR-15-Wielding Alleged Robber

Surveillance video shows a Norco, California, liquor store owner pull a shotgun and shoot an AR-15-wielding alleged robber shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

ABC 7 reports that footage shows the alleged robber enter the store with the AR-15 pointed toward the owner, who immediately fired a round from his shotgun, causing the suspect to flee.

The suspect screamed while fleeing, “He shot my arm off! He shot my arm off!”

A rifle-toting robber is no match for a shotgun-wielding #Norco liquor store owner. Eyewitness News with the bungling getaway, and an update on the liquor store owner who suffered a heart attack after the attempted heist. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/bwrPzH6BHE pic.twitter.com/3j14lfGTcb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 2, 2022

The injured alleged robber jumped into a getaway car with three other suspects and was later apprehended at a hospital. The other suspects were still in the getaway car when police arrived at the hospital, so they were apprehended as well.

FOX 11 notes that the three suspects in the getaway car were identified as “Justin Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, Jamar Williams, 27, of Los Angeles, and Davon Broadus, 24, of Las Vegas.”

The getaway vehicle was a stolen BMW.

The wounded suspect, a 23-year-old man, remains hospitalized and was not identified.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.