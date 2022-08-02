Appearing Tuesday on the Fox Business Network, West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore (R) predicted that more Republican-led states will soon push back against Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) policies from the private sector.

A transcript is as follows:

STUART VARNEY: You’re really pushing back strong on ESG. Do you know if any other state will join you? RILEY MOORE: Yes, I do. We have several other states that have passed similar legislation. I think we’re going to see Texas have their list come out this year. Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee have passed similar legislation as well. We’re just the first one out of the gate. We’re proud to lead this fight.

On Thursday, Moore barred five top Wall Street firms from West Virginia banking contracts in response to the financial institutions’ support of ESG activism.

“While the ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’ or ‘ESG’ movement might be politically popular in California or in New York, financial institutions need to understand their practices are hurting people across West Virginia,” West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said in a statement at the time. “I simply cannot stand by and allow financial institutions working against West Virginia’s critical industries to profit off the very funds their policies attempt to diminish.”