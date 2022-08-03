Blake Masters Wins Arizona Republican U.S. Senate Primary 

Blake Masters has won Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to a projection early Wednesday morning from Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.

“I’ve seen enough: Blake Masters (R) wins the #AZSEN GOP primary and will face Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the fall. @CookPolitical November rating: Toss Up,” Wasserman tweeted.

I’ve seen enough: Blake Masters (R) wins the #AZSEN GOP primary and will face Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the fall. @CookPolitical November rating: Toss Up. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

Masters, a former Silicon Valley venture capitalist who grew up in Arizona, earned nearly 37 percent of the vote at the time of Wasserman’s projection. Masters’ 37 percent put him seven points and roughly 40,000 votes ahead of the next closest challenger, businessman Jim Lamon.

Masters came on top in a field of five Republican candidates with the help of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

He defeated Lamon, former Arizona representative Justin Olson, retired Air Force Major General Mick McGuire, and Arizona attorney general Make Brnovich in Tuesday’s primary.

Masters spoke to Breitbart News shortly after receiving Trump’s endorsement and said the backing has “been like rocket fuel for this campaign.”

Trump praised Masters as a “great modern-day thinker” and “one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country” in his endorsement. Trump also praised Masters for his commitment to election integrity.

“Arizona is a State where the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and a very thorough audit proved it,” Trump added. “Blake knows that the ‘Crime of the Century’ took place, he will expose it and also, never let it happen again.”

Masters spoke with Breitbart News about Google’s influence in the 2020 election, saying, “I think we let Google swing the 2020 presidential election.” He also pledged to “find a way to meaningfully restrain these companies and make them behave” if elected to U.S. Senate.

In addition to Trump, Masters was backed by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who provided Masters’ campaign with several million dollars in funding.