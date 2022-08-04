Prosecutors in Napa County, California, have walked back what they call a “boilerplate” drug allegation in the DUI complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, Napa prosecutors released the criminal complaint against Paul Pelosi in which it stated he had injured a driver “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.” On Wednesday, the prosecutors clarified that the word “drug” was simply boilerplate language.

“I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint,” Pelosi’s attorney Amanda Bevins told Fox News.

The “boilerplate” assertion was confirmed by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office office on Wednesday.

“She is correct. It is boilerplate language auto-generated in the complaint. Our theory is alcohol,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero confirmed to the outlet.

On May 28, police arrested Paul Pelosi after his 2021 Porsche collided with a 2014 Jeep on a Highway 29 intersection. His blood alcohol level stood at .082 percent; the California legal limit is .08 percent. The two charges filed by the Napa district attorney include “driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury,” according to the Napa Valley Register.

UPDATE: Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville. @CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged pic.twitter.com/31fpivrgyW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 13, 2022

Both Pelosi and the driver, identified only as John Doe, denied medical treatment at the scene, but Doe later told Napa prosecutors that he had suffered pain in his upper right arm and neck the day after the crash.

Paul Pelosi has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has yet to release the bodycam footage of Pelosi’s arrest, charging that doing so could “jeopardize” the investigation.

“The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request,” the CHP said in response to a query from Fox News. “However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f).”