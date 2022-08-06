Former President Donald Trump returns to Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas to give the keynote address.

Trump is slated to start speaking at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/5:30 p.m. Central Time.

Trump’s address comes after a successful Tuesday night where an overwhelming majority of the candidates he endorsed won their primaries in Arizona, Michigan, and Missouri.

It is even appearing that Trump will pick up another victory as congressional candidate Joe Kent is projected to pass Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who voted for Trump’s impeachment, in Washington’s third congressional district jungle primary race.

As of Wednesday, Trump has 172-10 record in endorsement for federal and statewide primary races leading into the 2022 midterm cycle.

While the former president has not formally announced his candidacy for president in the 2024 race, he has repeatedly hinted he may do so.

If Trump decides to run, he appears to have the overwhelming support of Republican voters as a recent Harvard-Harris poll shows Trump leading all other potential primary opponents with a 52 percent majority.

The former president spoke yesterday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in support of gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The CPAC 2022 Texas conference goes from August 4 to 7.

The conference features many prominent GOP politicians and conservative figures, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R), Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake, TV host Sean Hannity, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), Nigel Farage, and many others.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also made an address at the conference on Thursday.

