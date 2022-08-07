Exclusive — Jim Bognet Slams Matt Cartwright for Tax Hypocrisy After Democrat Paid Penalty for Late Payment

Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District Jim Bognet told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday this weekend that his opponent, Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA), is a “typical liberal” for not paying his own taxes but wanting to raise them for everyone else.

“So typical of the liberals,” he stated, and said the Democrats’ thought process is, “Taxes are for other people. Let’s raise taxes on other people and hire IRS agents when we don’t even pay our own taxes.”

Bognet was referring to a recent report that showed Cartwright had to pay $436.63 in penalties and interest due to late property tax payments for his condo in Washington, DC, that the congressman shares with his wife. Of course, this is after facing scrutiny for another tax delinquency he had three years prior.

“What really galls me is he is going to vote to raise our taxes going into a recession. He’s already voted to have 80,000 more IRS agents, some ungodly amount of more IRS agents,” he said.

As the congressman has become more vulnerable, his record has come under more scrutiny, especially with a tough Republican competitor in November like Bognet. During the last election cycle, it came out that Cartwright was regularly making late payments and raking up thousands of dollars in penalties and interest between 2013 and 2018, which he marked as “oversight.” Cartwright also received a notice from the city in 2015 that threatened to put his condo up for sale if his accrued delinquent tax bills were not paid.

“It’s so emblematic of the liberals that the rules are only for other people, but we don’t have to follow them. And that’s what happens when you’re so out of touch. You have your own private jet. You’ve been in Congress for ten years. We have to fix this,” he added.

Bognet also hammered Cartwright for his radical voting record, which hurts Pennsylvanians. As Breitbart News previously reported, Cartwright votes with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 99 percent of the time and with President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time.

In turn, while it is unclear if Cartwright would vote for the Manchin-Schumer ‘Inflation Reduction’ Bill that is supposed to raise taxes on middle-income earners. Bognet alluded that Cartwright’s record speaks for itself.

“He is going to raise taxes going into recession, and we know he’s gonna vote for it because he votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time,” he stated. “A vote for Matt Cartwright is a vote for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda. … We can’t take it any more. People are getting crushed up here in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

“Beating Cartwright is so important because this is Joe Biden’s hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Bognet said.

Bognet noted that Republican House Whip Steve Scalise campaigned with him recently and explained that “if we defeat Joe Biden’s lapdog, Matt Cartwright, in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, it will send a message that we are repudiating the liberal agenda. It’ll be the front page of newspapers a day after the election, ‘Biden defeated in his hometown.'”

