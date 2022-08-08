Thomas Massie: A President Just Raided a Former President, His Political Opponent

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to the FBI’s shock raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, on Monday, proclaiming that “until Joe Biden denies it, a President just raided a former President – his political opponent.”

“Let that sink in,” Massie added. “There are only three branches of government. The FBI is works [sic] for the current President.”

According to reports, and until Joe Biden denies it, a President just raided a former President – his political opponent. Let that sink in. There are only three branches of government. The FBI is works for the current President. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 9, 2022

“Is AG Garland bitter that Trump kept him from becoming a Supreme Court justice? Is that why, according to news reports, he raided Trump?” the congressman added in a follow-up tweet.

Is AG Garland bitter that Trump kept him from becoming a Supreme Court justice? Is that why, according to news reports, he raided Trump? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 9, 2022

Trump also reacted to the FBI raid, writing, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” the 45th president added.

Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has promised to launch a full-throated investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home.

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy said. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” the House Republican Leader added, before calling on Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Many others on social media compared the FBI raid to what is typically seen transpiring in a third world country or a banana republic.

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the raid by saying that Democrats are “openly targeting their political enemies,” adding that this “is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!”

The FBI was reportedly focused on documents Trump may have taken with him from the White House to Mar-A-Lago after leaving office.

This is a developing news story.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.