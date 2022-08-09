Americans believe there are essentially two tiers of the justice system, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey taken prior to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home found.

The survey asked Americans to offer their opinion on the current state of the American justice system. An overwhelming majority, 79.3 percent, said there are “two tiers of justice: one set of laws for politicians and Washington D.C. insiders vs one set of laws for everyday Americans.”

Just 11.6 percent believe there is one system of justice with laws that apply equal to all Americans, and 9.1 percent remain unsure.

Stunningly, there is a consensus across the board, as most Democrats (66.7 percent), Republicans (87.8 percent), and independents (77.2 percent) believe there are two tiers of justice.

The survey was taken July 24-28, 2022, among 1,080 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It was taken ahead of the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, triggering further suspicions of the Radical Left weaponizing the Department of Justice to target political opponents.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is among those who has called for an “immediate investigation and accountability” into Biden’s FBI raid.

“This is the same corrupt agency that illegally fabricated FISA warrants, knowingly deceived Americans about Russian ‘collusion’ for years, and weaponized itself to perpetuate this hoax with their all-too-eager mainstream media accomplices,” she said in a forceful statement as other conservatives across social media denounced the FBI.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) described the raid as “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves.”

“Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic,” he said:

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also denounced the raid, deeming it an “unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department”:

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

Trump himself described the raid as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections”:

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

Trump followed up with the release of a new political video, which heavily teases a potential 2024 presidential run, telling viewers, “the best is yet to come.”