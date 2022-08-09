FBI Seized Rep. Scott Perry’s Cellphone One Day After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said the FBI seized his cellphone just one day after the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

Perry was approached with a warrant for his cellphone by three FBI agents while he was traveling with his family on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone,” Perry said in a statement to Fox News. “They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish.”

Perry also criticized U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his leadership over the Department of Justice.

Perry said:

I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress. My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.

Perry noted his phone was seized just one day after Monday’s FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Perry continued:

As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen — especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens.

Although no motive for the seizure of Perry’s phone has been reported, the Philadelphia congressman has been a target of the Democrat-led January 6 Select Committee for months.

Perry was the first House member the January 6 committee sought testimony and documents from, including all “relevant or electronic or other communications” Perry had with Trump and his legal team.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.