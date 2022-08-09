Rand Paul: Biden’s FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago ‘Outrageous and Unjust, but Predictable’

The FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is “outrageous and unjust, but predictable,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said on Monday evening.

“The @FBI raid on President Trump was approved by Director Wray, who also claimed that the illegal FISA warrants used to spy on Trump were constitutional,” Sen. Paul said on social media following news of the unprecedented raid, deeming it “outrageous and unjust, but predictable”:

The @FBI raid on President Trump was approved by Director Wray, who also claimed that the illegal FISA warrants used to spy on Trump were constitutional. Today’s raid is outrageous and unjust, but predictable. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 9, 2022

Paul’s remarks follow the raid, which Trump described as an act of “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he said as many conservatives echoed those sentiments. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), for instance, said using the government to persecute political opponents happens in “Marxist dictatorships,” and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the raid served as “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”

“Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” Trump continued, noting that they even broke into his personal safe — a move former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said was “fair game.”

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” Trump added:

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

Recent surveys show that Americans believe that there is a two-tier justice system and that federal bureaucracies are too big and self-serving.