Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Wins Wisconsin Republican Primary Race for Governor

Trump-endorsed Tim Michels won Tuesday night’s Republican primary race for governor in Wisconsin, meaning he will face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in November.

The Republican primary race in the crucial battleground state set the stage for yet another proxy war, with Trump-endorsed Tim Michels, who co-owns Michels Corp, and Pence-backed former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch facing off.

However, Michels came away as the victor Tuesday night.

Michels used his victory speech to promise to focus on jobs and the economy and said he would stand up for people who “have been left behind by the Democratic Party that just wants to focus on the social issues.”

“As governor, my number one priority is to take care of the hardworking people of Wisconsin,” Michels said.

BREAKING: Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election. #APRaceCall at 10:35 p.m. CDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 10, 2022

I've seen enough: Trump-endorsed Tim Michels (R) defeats former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) in the #WIGOV GOP primary and will face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in the fall. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 10, 2022

Congratulations to Trump-endorsed @michelsforgov on winning the Republican nomination for Governor in Wisconsin. The Trump endorsement is the most powerful endorsement in the history of politics! https://t.co/NP4Kvh9nYL — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 10, 2022

Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for Governor in Wisconsin primary election. @NewsWire_US race call at 9:40 pm EDT. #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/s9BBOgSLwN — NewswireElects (@NewswireElects) August 10, 2022

BREAKING: Trump-endorsed retired Airborne Ranger Infantry Officer – Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for Governor in Wisconsin primary election via @Redistrict pic.twitter.com/hiUhjPUTCl — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 10, 2022

Polls showed a neck and neck race as Michels last week launched an attack ad against his opponent, deeming her “the ultimate Madison insider.” He also blasted his opponent for not backing Trump in 2016, although he missed that primary himself due to what the AP described as a “major issue on the big Michels Corporation construction project in New York.”

“I missed the Primary, but I didn’t miss the movement,” he told the Associated Press.

Trump endorsed Michels in June, describing him as a “very successful businessman.”

“During my Administration, Tim served on my infrastructure task force, and helped us plan and start building the Keystone XL Pipeline before Joe Biden launched his assault on American Energy production,” Trump said before blasting Democrat Gov. Evers, who “has been an abject failure for the people of Wisconsin, from his abysmal handling of the China Virus, where his lockdowns were unprecedented, to rampant crime across the State.”

“Wisconsin needs a Governor who will Stop Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, strengthen our Borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest!) and End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections,” Trump continued in the endorsement.

“Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine,” he continued, calling Michels an “America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country.”

During a recent Wisconsin rally, Trump called Evers “close to incompetent” but predicted the Democrat would ultimately win against Kleefisch.

This is just the latest proxy battle between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, as Trump-backed Kari Lake defeated Pence-backed Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona’s gubernatorial primary.