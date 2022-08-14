Levi Strauss & Co. heir Dan Goldman has reportedly thrown millions of dollars from his own coffers into his campaign for a New York congressional seat, even as donors have continued giving him money.

Dan Goldman has reportedly used $2 million dollars for the race, according to a New York Post article published Saturday that cited financial records:

Goldman on Wednesday dropped $1 million into his campaign ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary – mere days after pouring in another $1 million, campaign records show. In addition to the influx his own money, Goldman’s coffers have been flooded with more than $1.5 million in contributions from more than 2,500 individual donors, his campaign confirmed Saturday.

Per records, that included over $200,000 from relatives and others with links to the company.

Goldman has set his sights on the recently drawn 10th Congressional District, an area in lower Manhattan and a section of Brooklyn.

In addition, Goldman announced Saturday he had been endorsed by the far-left New York Times:

“The 10th Congressional District was redrawn under court order following the Democratic Party’s gerrymandering debacle, eliminating the Upper West Side of Manhattan from the district and adding more parts of Brooklyn,” the Post article said.

In April, Consumers’ Research launched an ad campaign zeroing in on American Express and Levi’s for pushing “woke” politics over helping customers, Breitbart News reported.

“The group has noted, despite having fiduciary responsibilities to their shareholders, that they cater to leftist ideals than aid their consumers,” the outlet said.

The ad said Levi’s advanced progressive politics, opposed the 2nd Amendment, attacked voter ID laws, and screwed workers by “furloughing thousands, while rewarding rich shareholders.”

In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. addressed the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion in June, claiming “Protection of reproductive rights was a critical business issue,” its post read:

Despite the company’s stance, the court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not provide a right to abortion, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet added, “the issue of abortion now goes back to the states to pass whatever restrictions on abortions the voters of each state choose to adopt.”

In 2018, Levi Strauss & Co. continued backing gun control by providing jeans for individuals appearing in an Everytown for Gun Safety gun control PSA, according to Breitbart News.