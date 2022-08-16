New Jersey Republican Tom Kean Jr., who is going head to head with vulnerable Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski in the November election, told Breitbart News that his opponent is “out of step” with the voters on multiple issues.

“He doesn’t understand the importance of having parents involved in the kids’ education,” Kean Jr. said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News. “I think parents should be at school boards and should have a role in their kids’ education and just goes to show Tom Malinowski is out of step with his constituents.”

Kean Jr. went on to say he opposes critical race theory and had voted against it when he was in the New Jersey state Senate. Critical race theory is an academic framework claiming America is systemically racist and that different groups are either oppressed or oppressors based entirely on the color of their skin.

“It’s very clear from his rhetoric and his actions that he doesn’t understand the importance of parents having a voice on their kids education in the public education system,” Kean Jr. said.

Kean Jr.’s revelations come after Breitbart News exposed Malinowski for going on multiple tirades against parents taking issue with what their children are learning in school. Over six months, he has called parents’ concerns “made-up cultural bullshit” stemming from a “fringe movement.”

Since Breitbart News initially exposed Malinowski’s tirade in March, the New Jersey Democrat has doubled and tripled down on his blunders and has even canceled an education forum with parents and students. In addition to one occasion where one of his staffers kicked out a person attending a public “Tom’s in Town” event in June after appearing to film the meet and greet.

In fact, last month, Malinowski continued to gaslight parents by maintaining his erroneous claim that parental concerns over public schooling are “crazy culture bullshit,” by telling his constituents, “I am not going to stand for these MAGA Republicans trying to lower our schools down to the levels of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida.”

In response to Malinowski, Kean Jr. started the Parents Voice Coalition so parents across the district could have their voices heard, in addition to using the coalition to address issues where Malinowski has been out of step with voters.

The coalition’s website stated that parents deserve a choice in their children’s education and that children across the country — and especially in New Jersey — “have fallen behind after excessive lockdowns.”

The website also stated that Kean Jr., as a legislator, voted and fought against the critical race theory curriculum and the sex education curriculum being taught in schools because “K-2nd grade classrooms need to be places where respect for one another and age-appropriate core education are taught.”

Additionally, Kean Jr. argued Malinowski is also “out of step” on issues such as inflation because he continues to vote with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Kean Jr. stated that the 40-year high inflation and the rising prices of everyday goods — which are costing families thousands of dollars more a year — have occurred “directly because Tom Malinowski has always followed Nancy Pelosi’s lead.”

“When you look at issues of importance to New Jersey, he always puts Nancy Pelosi’s preferred approach first and her values first, versus focusing on the decisions and the recommendations of Republican [and] Democratic economists alike,” he added.

On the campaign trail, he stated, “Everyone I talked to talks about the unaffordability that currently exists because the Tom Malinowski votes… the fact that we’re not energy independent, the fact that there is an unsecure Southern Border. That’s unacceptable.”

“We were functionally energy independent just a few short years ago, and people in New Jersey and across the country experienced it when gas prices were under $2 a gallon, and they’re not obviously there right now,” he stated by offering the solution of “an all-of-the-above energy strategy that runs from nuclear to coal to natural gas to wind and solar.”

Moreover, Kean Jr. mentioned the STOCK Act, which is intended to stop insider trading by members of Congress but did not stop Malinowski from doing so “at least 145 times.”

The Republican added that while Malinowski is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for failing to reveal millions of dollars of stock trades, “one thing that Republicans and Democrats can agree on down in Washington, DC is that there needs to be an ethics investigation.”

“It’s very clear that Tom Malinowski has had one set of rules, another set for everybody else,” Kean Jr. said.

Kean Jr. was referring to Malinowski’s failure to submit periodic transaction reports within 30 to 45 days of his stock transactions over $1,000, which is required by law under the STOCK Act.

The STOCK Act started as an overwhelmingly bipartisan bill that banned insider trading by members of Congress in 2012. It was introduced and promptly signed into law by President Barack Obama after Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer in 2011 released Throw Them All Out, an investigation into insider trading by members of Congress that exposed corruption in the highest echelons of elected life.

Schweizer’s book, which exposed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and many others, revealed corruption concerns among Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill, forcing Congress into adopting the STOCK Act, which implemented stricter reporting and ethics requirements.

