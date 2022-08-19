Watch Live as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Turning Point Action (TPA) — the sister organization to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) — “Unite and Win” rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

At the Ohio rally, DeSantis will be joined by J.D. Vance, who DeSantis and former President Donald Trump endorsed.

Breitbart News reported last week that TPA would be hosting “Unite and Win” will various Republican candidates across the county. Some of those Republicans are Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona U.S Senate candidate Blake Masters, Ohio U.S Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM).

In a statement last week, Charlie Kirk said that “DeSantis is America’s Governor and one of the most popular leaders in America.” He added that DeSantis “has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters.”

