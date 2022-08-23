Leftists Crushed in School Boards Across Florida

Florida flipped multiple major school boards from liberal to conservative Tuesday evening, continuing a nationwide trend of parents taking back control of public schools.

Florida school board elections have been a major political battleground this cycle, with big names like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R) making endorsements and joining the campaign trail.

While primary elections occurred in Florida, New York, and Oklahoma Tuesday, Florida has general elections for school boards, meaning the winners will be the official members of the boards.

Many of the winning candidates have been endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC, an organization that has been instrumental in flipping school boards from liberal to conservative across the country.

“We saw massive election victories all throughout the state of Florida tonight,” 1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky told Breitbart News Tuesday. “It shows the desire of parents and residents across the country for some normalcy in our education system, and that means pushing against transgender ideology, critical race theory, critical gender ideology, and equity which destroys merit in education.”

“The 1776 Project PAC hopes to take these successes across the country,” he said.

Sarasota County

The Sarasota County School Board flipped from a 3-2 leftist majority to a 4-1 conservative majority.

All three conservative candidates — Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos — won their elections to flip the board.

Each was endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and Gov. DeSantis.

🚨BREAKING: All three of our endorsed candidates in Sarasota County, Florida have WON their elections. We just flipped the school board from a 3-2 liberal majority to 4-1 conservative. Congrats to Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos. — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 23, 2022

Clay County

The Clay County School Board now has a 3-2 conservative majority after three conservative candidates won their elections.

Erin Skipper, Michele Hanson, and Ashley Gilhousen won their seats — all of whom were endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC.

This school board has been the subject of much controversy, with recent testimony from father Wendell Perez telling the Florida surgeon general that Clay County Public Schools secretly starting “transitioning” his 12-year-old daughter without his knowledge.

Florida father Wendell Perez tells the state surgeon general that Clay County District Schools secretly "transitioned" his 12-year-old daughter without his knowledge and "affirmed" a male name and pronouns, which contributed to her attempted suicide in a school bathroom. pic.twitter.com/VY8Le9KqCi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 23, 2022

Perez’s daughter was called a male name and pronouns. She soon afterward attempted suicide in her school’s restroom.

Duval County / City of Jacksonville

The Duval County School Board, which also encompasses the City of Jacksonville, also flipped conservative Tuesday evening.

DeSantis-backed candidates Charlotte Joyce and April Carney won their seats — Joyce was reelected and Carney defeated incumbent Elizabeth Andersen. Both candidates were also endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC.

As Breitbart News reported, Andersen had been caught in the past few weeks using racially charged language against black parents in her school district, calling those who disagreed with her publicly “tokens.”

Charlotte Joyce won re-election to the Duval County School Board, while April Carney was voted in. Both were backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and had the support of conservative group Moms for Liberty. Read more at https://t.co/bBtvbzLJps.#duvalvotes #floridaprimary2022 pic.twitter.com/K0nUlFaIm8 — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) August 24, 2022

Miami-Dade County

The Miami-Dade School Board was flipped conservative Tuesday as well, making it the largest school district in the country with a conservative-majority board.

Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci won their elections, both of whom were endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and Gov. DeSantis.

🚨HUGE: Both of our candidates in Miami Dade County, Florida just WON their elections, flipping the school board conservative. Miami Dade is now the LARGEST county in America with a conservative school board majority. Congrats to Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci. — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 24, 2022

Martin County

The Martin County School Board has flipped conservative with all three 1776 Project PAC-endorsed candidates winning their seats.

Christina Li Roberts, Jennifer Russell, and Amy Pritchett will now sit on the board.

🚨BREAKING: All three of our candidates in Martin County, Florida have WON their elections. The Martin County school board now has a conservative majority. Congrats to Christia Li Roberts, Jennifer Russell, and Amy Pritchett. — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 24, 2022

Turning the Tide

Many other school boards were up for grabs in Florida on Tuesday, and Gov. DeSantis made a campaign trail blitz to multiple school boards in the days leading up to Election Day.

School boards that @1776ProjectPac flipped seats and won several conservative majorities: – Bay

– Brevard

– Clay

– Duval

– Flager

– Hernando

– Hillsborough

– Martin

– Miami-Dade

– Okaloosa

– Polk

– Putnam

– Sarasota — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 24, 2022

With a surge of concerned parents due to the revelations about critical race theory, gender ideology, and equity proliferating in K-12 schools, school boards across the country are flipping to conservative control.

School board races used to be defined by their low voter turnout and uncontested races.

Since 2021, education has become a winning issue for conservatives and parents looking to keep their children safe from leftist indoctrination and unsolicited medical treatment.

