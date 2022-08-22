Ron DeSantis: ‘Parents Will Make Their Voices Heard’ on Election Day

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) participated in an all-out school board campaign blitz on Sunday, days ahead of the primary election, making stops in Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties to support conservative school board candidates who support the “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint.

The governor has prioritized school board races in the Sunshine State, as the conservative movement has largely recognized those local races as “ground zero” for the beginning of a red wave. The Chinese coronavirus thrust parental rights into the spotlight after months of school closures and mask mandates at the hands of far-left school board members, who all the while sought to continue to pump virtual classrooms full of woke ideology via Critical Race Theory (CRT) and radical gender ideology.

DeSantis, along with the Florida legislature, took action to prioritize in-person learning while rooting out toxic ideologies such as CRT. However, the governor has recognized that change largely begins at the local level.

Sarasota school board vice chair Tom Edwards perfectly encapsulated the brazen agenda of the left earlier this month when he proudly asserted that leftist school board members are “woke” and “working from the inside” to indoctrinate children:

I dont want to hear 1 more member of the media or Democrat state that 'WOKE' is a @RonDeSantisFL created boogeyman. Here we have a sitting SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER bragging about being 'WOKE', working from a 'STRATEGIC SPOT' in 'THE INSIDE' & forming WOKE COALITIONS around the state. pic.twitter.com/65F6N1Xdqu — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) August 5, 2022

Sarasota’s Bridget Ziegler, a DeSantis-endorsed school board member who is up for reelection, told Breitbart News that the left adheres to a playbook to enact their radical agenda behind closed doors.

“There is a playbook, and, what I think so many people have now realized, as the result of the great parent awakening after COVID, the same playbook that happens in Sarasota County happens across the state and happens across the country,” she explained.

“And it’s largely based on indoctrinating local policy officials all the way down to professional development [given] to the educators, and that trickles down to indoctrinating our students with a very left, progressive agenda,” she added.

“Florida has led with purpose and conviction that our school system is about education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said in a statement following the tour.

“Our education agenda is focused on protecting parental rights, curriculum transparency, and keeping classrooms free of woke ideology. Across our state, Floridians are ready for local school boards who promote education, not indoctrination,” he continued.

“It was great to be in these counties to share our bold agenda for education ahead of the important election on August 23,” he added.

PACKED house in Sarasota for @RonDeSantisFL! 🇺🇸🐊 📍 Stop #2 on DeSantis Education Agenda Tour pic.twitter.com/vIIWUeqc9X — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) August 21, 2022

🔥@RonDeSantisFL: “If I could have one thing for 2022… a conservative majority on every school board in the country and we’d be in pretty good shape.” https://t.co/rqrGt1mSAJ — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) August 21, 2022

Sarasota is FIRED UP for @RonDeSantisFL on the DeSantis Education Agenda Tour today 🔥🐊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DNnERsakgR — Delanie 🐊 (@DelanieBomar) August 21, 2022

Thank you to all who came out to join us in Duval County today. The election of school board candidates committed to our education agenda will ensure our students are given the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.https://t.co/Rlg46cGS5e pic.twitter.com/txgYnyNoR0 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 22, 2022

An incredible crowd came out in Volusia County to show support for our education agenda and school board candidates. On Tuesday, parents will make their voices heard. This is what it looks like to put students FIRST. pic.twitter.com/4GXg5NXLrO — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 21, 2022

Sarasota County parents are ready to elect school board members who are going to ensure our schools provide a great education for our kids, not a woke indoctrination. Thanks to all who came out to join us today! Don’t forget to VOTE on Tuesday for these student-first candidates. pic.twitter.com/SDjkE5Q7FP — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 21, 2022

“If you elect these leftists to these school boards they can do a lot of damage” pic.twitter.com/LYtD83xrXK — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) August 21, 2022

DeSantis released a lengthy list of school board endorsements across the state. The list includes:

Al Hernandez – Pasco County

Armor Persons – Lee County

Chad Choate – Manatee County

Christy Chong – Flagler County

Cindy Spray – Manatee County

Colonel Richard Tatem – Manatee County

Darren Horan – Monroe County

Erin Skipper – Clay County

Jacqueline Rosario – Indian River County

Jaime Haynes – Volusia County

Jennifer Russell – Martin County

Jill Woolbright – Flagler County

Robyn Marinelli – Sarasota County

Sam Fisher – Lee County

Stephanie Busin – Hendry County

Phil Leary – Putnam County

Mildred Russell – Alachua County

Megan Wright – Brevard County

April Carney – Duval County

Charlotte Joyce – Duval County

Aly Legge – Hillsborough County

Roberto Alonso – Miami-Dade County

Monica Colucci – Miami-Dade County

Bridget Ziegler – Sarasota County

Timothy Enos – Sarasota County

Fred Lowry – Volusia County

Alexandria Suarez – Monroe County

Stacy Hahn – Hillsborough County

Patricia Rendon – Hillsborough County

Rick Nolte – Polk County

Election Day is Tuesday, August 23.