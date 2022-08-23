Police Arrest Female Suspect After Two People Shot Dead in Atlanta

Police arrested a female suspect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after two people were shot and killed and a third person shot and injured Monday in the city’s Midtown district.

CNN identified the two deceased individuals as 41-year-old Wesley Freeman and 60-year-old Michael Shinners.

Both victims were shot multiple times.

We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Officers began searching for a female suspect.

Initial information indicates an unknown female is responsible for these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect remained in the area or has left. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

She was found and apprehended at Atlanta’s airport at 4 p.m. Monday, where officers also recovered a handgun.

The UK Independent identified the suspect as “an information security manager.”

WSB-TV notes that Beacon Management Services manages the condo where the shootings began, and BMS’s Lisa Simmons described the suspect as a “disgruntled resident of the building.”

