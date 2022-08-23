Police Arrest Female Suspect After Two People Shot Dead in Atlanta

AWR Hawkins

Police arrested a female suspect at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after two people were shot and killed and a third person shot and injured Monday in the city’s Midtown district.

CNN identified the two deceased individuals as 41-year-old Wesley Freeman and 60-year-old Michael Shinners.

Both victims were shot multiple times.

Officers began searching for a female suspect.

She was found and apprehended at Atlanta’s airport at 4 p.m. Monday, where officers also recovered a handgun.

The UK Independent identified the suspect as “an information security manager.”
WSB-TV notes that Beacon Management Services manages the condo where the shootings began, and BMS’s Lisa Simmons described the suspect as a “disgruntled resident of the building.”

