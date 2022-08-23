The vast majority of Americans support public funding of pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes despite a concerted effort from the left to spread disinformation about the organizations, according to a new poll.

Seventy-four percent of Americans support public funding for the centers, which do not offer abortions but rather support for pregnant women in need who choose life for their unborn child. The centers also help the family after the baby is born.

The centers have support across the political spectrum as well, with Republicans clocking in at 78 percent, while Democrats showed 73 percent and independents showed 72 percent.

Leftists like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have been attempting to distort the function of pregnancy resource centers, even going as far as to write a bill that would make them illegal for providing “misinformation” to mothers. Many see Warren’s attempted crackdown as a means to help her allies at prolific abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

Indeed, the centers outnumber Planned Parenthood 14-to-1 across the country, cutting into the abortion industry’s bottom line.

While in 2019, 96.4 percent of Planned Parenthood’s pregnancy resolution services ended in killing a child — reaching the one-year record-breaking number of over 350,000 unborn children killed — pregnancy resource centers focus their efforts on life, helping with medical care, education, mentoring, and material support like diapers, clothing, and housing assistance.

Warren’s disinformation campaign may be showing some effectiveness, as the poll’s initial questions regarding pregnancy resource centers showed 64 percent support.

But after the mission and services provided were described to respondents, support for the centers increased by ten points.

“Local pregnancy center support comes from concerned, pro-life Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, who all agree that women should have help with life-affirming alternatives to abortion,” Heartbeat International President Jor-El Godsey said in a press release.

She continued:

In fact, pregnancy center supporters even include pro-choice community members who want to make sure a woman has more than one choice for her unintended pregnancy. Pro-abortion politicians promoting and protecting the abortion industry over helping women are ignoring a sizeable number of their own electorate.

Respondents also overwhelmingly oppose the “summer of rage” violent tactics exercised by leftists against pregnancy resource centers and churches after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the infamous pro-abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Indeed, 80 percent of respondents thought both that “Protestors who engages in acts of vandalism and violence against pregnancy resource centers and churches should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” and that elected officials need to publicly denounce such activity.

“Each time a pregnancy center is harassed or vandalized, it is pregnant women seeking help that are harmed most,” Godsey said. “Pro-abortion vigilantes are throwing dangerous tantrums and destructive fits and they need to be held accountable.”

The poll was conducted nationwide among 1,600 likely voters from August 3 to 7, with a margin of error of +/- 2.45 percent.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.