A Super PAC supporting Nevada Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sheriff Joe Lombardo is planning to spend at least $1 million on its effort to appeal to Hispanic and Asian voters, NBC News reported Monday.

Better Nevada PAC is spending on print and radio advertisements, as well as bilingual door knockers and direct mailers, according to the outlet. The mailers will come in several languages, including Spanish, Tagalong, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Japanese, and Filipino, and print ads will be shown in Filipino, Chinese, and Hispanic papers across the Silver State.

The political action committee is calling the effort “one of the most expansive ever aimed at Hispanic and Asian voters in Nevada on behalf of a GOP candidate, the outlet described.

The PAC’s chief strategist Chris Carr said in a statement:

We’re proud to build out what we believe to be a revolutionary media and GOTV program targeting Hispanic and Asian voters across Nevada. For Republicans to be successful in November, we must actively engage these voters, many of whom feel taken for granted by the Democrat Party and disenchanted with the broken economy and high inflation we’re facing because of [Democratic Gov. Steve] Sisolak and [President Joe] Biden.

The spending spree comes as Hispanic voters continue to shift away from Democrats, with polling showing Biden losing support among Hispanic voters since taking office. In Nevada, garnering the support of Hispanic voters is key, as the Hispanic population makes up 30 percent of Nevadans. Roughly nine percent of Nevada’s population is Asian.

The move also comes soon after Better Nevada PAC started an effort to put up 20 digital billboard placements in Las Vegas, five digital billboard placements in Reno, and 650 four-by-eight billboard across the state linking vulnerable incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) and Biden, calling them the “dream team” and pointing out 40-year-high inflation rates.