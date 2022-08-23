Trump-Endorsed Anna Paulina Luna Wins Florida GOP Primary

Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat Kevin Hayslett in Florida’s Republican primary election on Tuesday night.

“Thank you Pinellas County! I look forward to representing you in Washington, DC, and delivering results for our community! President Trump… I kicked ass like you wanted me too,” Luna tweeted on Tuesday night following her victory.

Thank you Pinellas County! I look forward to representing you in Washington DC and delivering results for our community! President Trump… I kicked ass like you wanted me too. 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) August 23, 2022

Luna took 44.3 percent of the vote, while Hayslett garnered 33.8 percent, with 95 percent reporting. A third candidate, Amanda Makki, took 17 percent of the vote.

Luna will now face off against Democrat nominee Eric Lynn in the November general election to replace outgoing Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer released the following statement regarding the results of the FL-13 primary:

Congratulations to Anna Paulina Luna on her primary victory. As a veteran, Anna has a strong record of serving our country and is a fierce defender of our American values. Eric Lynn will be a rubber stamp for Democrats’ reckless agenda that has caused soaring inflation and a recession. Floridians will reject Eric Lynn and send Anna Paulina Luna to Congress.

Meanwhile, Crist has won his race to challenge Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race.

President Trump endorsed Luna last year, saying a Republican win in her district is “key” to taking back the House in 2022.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter who is running for Congress in Florida. She is an Air Force veteran who puts America First, unlike her RINO opponents,” Trump said at the time. “Anna is committed to strong borders, serving our Veterans, and ensuring Florida’s beautiful coastlines are protected.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.