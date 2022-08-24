Colorado Democrats Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis fell under 50 percent as Republican candidates surge, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

The Trafalgar poll, conducted last week, showed that 47.4 percent would vote for Bennet, giving him a roughly six-point advantage over his Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.

The poll showed that 41.6 percent would vote for O’Dea. There were also 5.2 percent who said they would vote for Brian Peotter, and another 5.8 percent said they chose “other,” or were undecided.

Republicans are hammering Bennet — a once failed presidential candidate who votes with President Joe Biden 98 percent of the time — for having no significant legislative accomplishments or areas of expertise in the Senate. At the same time, O’Dea marked himself as a self-made entrepreneur whose successful construction company will manage the Colorado River Headwaters Connectivity Project.

In fact, O’Dea jokingly attacked Bennet yesterday as the senator actually appeared at the ribbon cutting for the new project with equipment from O’Dea’s company surrounding him.

It was good to see Senator Bennet and other leaders from around the state there today. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/GAltEQZ5f9 — Joe O'Dea (@ODeaForColorado) August 23, 2022

In the governor’s race, there were only 46.8 percent who said they would vote for Polis, giving him less than a five-point advantage over his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl.

The poll showed that 42.1 percent would vote for Ganahl. There was also 4.3 percent who said they would vote for Kevin Ruskusky and another 5.8 percent who said they chose “other,” or were undecided.

Recently, Polis enticed woke Disney and Twitter to relocate their headquarters in Colorado to evade government oversight as both companies have continued to feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He was more than likely looking to make a name for himself while he’s up for reelection, as Polis’s suggestion for the companies to move states to be less regulated is a reversal of the Democrats’ stereotypical position on over-regulating business.

He stated that the woke corporations would be free from government oversight in Colorado.

Recently the University of Virginia Center for Politics acknowledged that Ganahl is a “credible opponent” as she is a state Board of Regents member and is “well-positioned” in the race.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between August 15 and 19, with 1,087 likely 2022 general election voters. The poll also saw a margin of error of 2.9 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.