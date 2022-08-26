Peter Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg L.P., described the push for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) as an eternal campaign during a panel discussion hosted by the World Economic Forum published last week in Davos, Switzerland.

“What we are all doing from a DEI perspective, almost regardless of the application is revolutionary,” Grauer said when asked about integrating the “values of “DEI” into Bloomberg L.P.’s business model. He added, “It’s not revolutionary. These things aren’t going to happen overnight.”

He continued, “We are in a race without a finish line. This never stops.”

Grauer did not provide specific metrics or associated targets against which the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” operation of his company would be graded. “This has been a journey that we’ve been on for a long time,” he said.

He remarked, “You just can’t take your foot off the gas for a minute because of the intentionality of what we’re ultimately trying to accomplish.”

“This is a race without a finish line,” he emphasized. “It’s never over, and people in leadership positions should never be satisfied.”

Grauer said Bloomberg L.P. imposes “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programming on all its employees. “We do unconscious bias training once a year for our entire workforce.”