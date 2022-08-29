Worried and vulnerable Democrats across the county, showing how desperate they are for outside help from the deep blue state of California, again enlist Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to campaign with them.

A close ally of Democrat leadership in Congress, the California Democrat earned the nickname “Pencil Neck” from former President Donald Trump for his work in the impeachment efforts against the former president during his presidency.

Punchbowl News reported Friday that Schiff would make his way to Philadelphia this past weekend to host a fundraiser for Pennsylvania Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, Matt Cartwright, and candidate Chris DeLuzio.

The California Democrat is also slated to stop in Boston on Tuesday to host a fundraiser for Maine’s Rep. Jared Golden (D) and New Hampshire’s Rep. Chris Pappas (D).

Recruiting Schiff shows a sign of depression from the Democrats as they are gearing up for a tough reelection battle over the next 71 days between themselves and their Republican challengers.

Schiff, vying for a potential spot in leadership, could be looking ahead for support if the vulnerable Democrats make it out of their respective reelections. All of the Democrats have been targeted by the national Republican Party in hopes of unseating them and taking the majority away from the Democrats in the House.

However, by campaigning with Schiff, they are aligning themselves with him. The California Democrat supported packing the court, was a supporter of Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, and tried to pass the Green New Deal.

Additionally, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously wrote, Schiff has been in the habit of abusing congressional powers to persecute the opposition.

Pollak noted that Schiff also gave in to the Russia “collusion” farce, saying in March 2017 there was “more than circumstantial evidence”; he launched the first impeachment investigation against President Trump based on a claim by a so-called “whistleblower”; he snooped on colleagues while subpoenaing and including phone records of congressional members and Trump’s lawyer in the impeachment report; and he abused his subpoena powers by “issuing subpoenas for the telephone and bank records of private citizens, often with little notice or recourse.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, one of Pappas’ Republican challengers, Matt Mowers, noted that Pappas needed to recruit outside help to fundraise from California just to keep his campaign afloat.

“In New Hampshire, Chris Pappas acts like JFK, but in Washington, he votes like AOC. Pappas’ voting record shows that he will do anything to please the far-left and kiss Nancy Pelosi’s ring,” Mowers said about his Democrat opponent and Schiff. “From lying about intelligence reports, sham hearings, and his multiple attempts to divide our country for political power, Adam Schiff is one of the most corrupt members of Congress in the country.”

Mowers noted, “While Pappas, Schiff, and their Harvard buddies drink tea and eat crumpets in Boston tomorrow,” he will be meeting with voters “who are trying to figure out if they’ll be able to heat their home this winter.”

In June, Breitbart News also reported that Schiff was slated to campaign with Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, and state Sen. Liz Mathis (D-IA).

Republicans in the House are looking for a net gain of at least five seats, which would win them back the majority and oust Pelosi from her speakership. Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.