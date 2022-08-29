Republican Super PAC Announces $37 Million in Mostly Offense Ad Buys

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the most prominent House Republican-aligned Super PAC, announced mostly offensive ad buys spanning at least 20 congressional districts with 71 days left before election night in November.

The Super PAC, endorsed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and all of the House GOP Leadership, is adding $37 million to its ad reservations for its second round of offensive advertising spanning across “at least 20 Congressional Districts” to build on the $125 million ad reserve announced earlier this year “for the fight to win the House Majority.”

CLF will be spending $28.5 million of the new reserves to air ads on television, while another $8.5 million will be placed for OTT/connected streaming. The Super PAC’s ad buy is 87 percent on offense as the “deep toxicity” of Joe Biden’s presidency continues, the press release explained.

“There is incredible energy behind the fight to elect a new Republican Majority, and it only continues to grow by the day,” CLF President Dan Conston said. “Republicans are in a great position to win the House, and we’re adding more firepower to the arsenal we need to make it a reality.”

The SuperPAC noted that it would continue to make revisions and new ad reservations throughout the next 71 days. The next round of reservations CLF is adding to the list are:

$5 million in Indiana’s First Congressional District

$3 million in Texas’ Thirty-four Congressional District

$1.7 million in Iowa’s Second Congressional District

$1.1 million in Iowa’s First Congressional District

$1 million in New York’s Seventeenth Congressional District

The media market reservations CLF is adding to the list are:

$3 million in the Boston media market

$2.1 million in the Sacramento media market

The districts where CLF is doubling down and expanding ad buys from the spring are:

$2.1 million in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District

$1.5 million in California’s Thirteenth Congressional District

$1.25 million in Virginia’s Second Congressional District

$1.2 million in New York’s Nineteenth Congressional District

$1.1 million in California’s Forty-fifth Congressional District

$825,000 in Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District

$800,000 in Maine’s Second Congressional District

$615,000 in Washington’s Eighth Congressional District

$450,000 in Illinois’ Seventeenth Congressional District

$325,000 in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District

$185,000 in Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District

The ad blitz to smother Democrats is a part of a much larger, nearly $180 million ad blitz between the National Republican Congressional Committee and CLF, as Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle exclusively reported earlier this month.

Boyle reported that the nearly $180 million in ad buys across the country comes as the Republicans have continued to gain momentum in the weeks leading up to the election despite what the Democrats and establishment media have been saying in recent weeks.

“There will be no mercy for every single Democrat who voted to send 87,000 IRS agents after the working class, raise their taxes, and give handouts to their wealthy donors,” NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Boyle. “They will regret this vote when their constituents send them packing in November.”

The CLF’s announcement also comes the day after a CBS News poll found that out of 2,126 registered voters surveyed, 47 percent said they would vote for the generic Republican candidate. In contrast, only 45 percent of the respondents said they would vote for the generic Democrat.

Additionally, the poll also showed that the top two “very important” issues for voters continue to be the economy, at 81 percent, and inflation, at 76 percent.

Republicans in the House are looking for a net gain of at least five seats, which would win them back the majority and oust Pelosi from her speakership.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.