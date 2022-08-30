Joe Biden Plans Three Events in Pennsylvania in Attempt to Revive Political Support

President Joe Biden is planning three events in Pennsylvania in the next week as he strives to reboot his political agenda and campaign against “MAGA Republicans” ahead of the midterm elections.

The president will deliver a gun control and crime speech on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and a prime-time address on the threats to democracy on Thursday in Philadelphia. On Monday, the president plans to participate in a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh to champion organized labor.

Biden’s Pennsylvania-focused playbook rests on the hope that Democrats and independents in the state will rise up and back him and Democrat candidates despite his approval remaining underwater in national polls.

A recent Gallup poll shows Biden’s approval rating up by six points since July, he still remains at 44 percent approval rating while 53 percent disapprove of his job performance.

Biden appears to be veering away from campaign speeches on inflation and the cost of food and gas, and instead focusing on a moral argument focusing on the inferior “MAGA Republicans” who still support former President Donald Trump.

“They are a threat to our very democracy,” he said last week at a political rally in Maryland accusing the modern Republican Party of “destroying America” with “burn it all down politics.”

The president’s prime-time address on Thursday will take place near Independence Hall and continue his campaign theme of the “battle for the soul of the nation,” according to reports.

Healing the soul of the nation, it appears, is trying to smear supporters of former President Donald Trump as “MAGA Republicans” who voice notes of “semi-fascism.”

“It’s not hyperbole, now you need to vote to literally save Democracy again,” he last week, urging Americans to abandon Trump and his supporters in favor of the Democrat party.

Biden will also try to smear “MAGA Republicans” as soft on crime in his gun control and crime speech, accusing them of trying to “defund the FBI” after the raid at former President Donald Trump’s Home at Mar-a-Lago.

During his visit to the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh, Biden will likely repeat his frequent assertion that unions are responsible for creating the middle class and should be further empowered.

Biden’s focus on Pennsylvania takes place as Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz struggles against Democrat senate candidate John Fetterman.

An Emerson College poll released on Monday showed Fetterman leading Oz by four points; 48 percent to 44 percent but a Franklin and Marshall College poll showed Fetterman leading Oz by 13 points; 76 percent to 62 percent.

But Fetterman is not fully embracing Biden, choosing not to attend the president’s Tuesday speech on crime and gun control. Fetterman said he would appear with Biden in Pittsburgh but only to talk to the president about decriminalizing marijuana.

“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman said in a Monday statement. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana, I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh.”