President Joe Biden’s White House claimed that migrants are not “walking across the border,” despite video evidence showing hundreds of migrants crossing the southern border daily.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a question about tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could not compete in the U.S. Open due to being unvaccinated, but noted that thousands of potential unvaccinated migrants arrive in the United States on a daily basis.

“It is not that simple. It’s not just that people are walking across the border. We have a plan in place. This is not like switching the lights on. This is going to take a process,” Jean-Pierre said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “It’s not just that people are walking across the border.” Who wants to tell her?pic.twitter.com/6nChiSA4FD — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 30, 2022

Jean-Pierre also claimed that former President Donald Trump left the Biden administration “a broken system.”

“We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last administration. And as it relates to the tennis star, that is totally different. That is a different process,” she said.

“Thousands of people are walking in in a day. Some of them turn themselves over. Some of them — tens of thousands a week are not,” Doocy responded.

More migrants have been apprehended at the southern border during the current fiscal year than last year, with the White House estimating the number of illegal migrants entering the United States this year to surpass 2 million for the first time.

For example, Breitbart News’ Randy Clark detailed how nearly 10,000 migrants illegally crossed the southern border into Eagle Pass, Texas, over just a six-day period last month.

As Breitbart News reported:

Once a city with fewer migrant apprehensions than most other southwest border cities, Eagle Pass is now ground zero for the Biden administration’s continuing border crisis. The source says migrant apprehensions in the city numbered nearly 10,000 over a six-day period ending on July 9 making it the leading crossing point in the nation for migrants.

Further, videos of migrants crossing the border have made their way across social media all year long.

“Texas law enforcement in Eagle Pass overwhelmed by migrants illegally crossing into the US and drowning in the Rio Grande River,” reporter Jorge Ventura tweeted last week. “Resources are spread so thin that some 911 calls like domestic violence are going unanswered.”

'WE ARE AVERAGING 1 DECEASED PER DAY' Texas law enforcement in Eagle Pass overwhelmed by migrants illegally crossing into the US and drowning in the Rio Grande River. Resources are spread so thin that some 911 calls like domestic violence are going unanswered @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/ZLLL1B9swe — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2022

American male has just been pulled over by Texas DPS for human smuggling 4 illegals and transporting them in his truck in Eagle Pass just now. The driver wasn't too happy to see me and turned away from the camera @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/kmZQCf5Zxk — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted similar videos that showed more than one hundred migrants casually walking into Texas from Mexico.

BREAKING: Another massive single group of 100+ are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. There are only 2 overwhelmed Border Patrol agents here at the moment with TX National Guard. I asked group where they’re from? Cuba, Venezuela, & Colombia. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qw3PmWPdIM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.