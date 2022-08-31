Poll: Oz Within Striking Distance of Far-Left Fetterman in PA Senate Race

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is within striking distance of his radical Democrat opponent John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, according to a poll.

In the Susquehanna Polling and Research Poll released Tuesday, Oz drew 44 percent of the response, placing him just five points back of Fetterman, who sat at 49 percent. The remaining seven percent of respondents were undecided or supported a different candidate.

Oz’s current numbers are on par with a pair of recent polls showing he is closing the gap on Fetterman, who held a double-digit, or near double-digit, lead in several polls in recent months. A Trafalgar group poll published on August 21 shows Oz within five points of his competitor, while an Emerson College poll released on August 25 has Oz just four points back.

In the current poll, Oz is beating Fetterman with independents, drawing 50 percent and 40 percent of the demographic, respectively. Another ten percent remain either undecided or plan to support another candidate.

However, Fetterman seems to be creating more excitement within his own party as he garnered 87 percent of Democrat support, while Oz took 78 percent of likely GOP voters. Nine percent of Republicans were either undecided or planned to vote for another candidate, while shockingly, another thirteen percent voiced their support for Fetterman, who has a radical criminal-friendly record as a politician and supports far-left policies.

Fetterman, who serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, chairs the five-person Board of Pardons in Pennsylvania. Under his leadership, recommendations for clemency of murderers and others facing life sentences from the board to the governor skyrocketed.

What is more, Fetterman has previously stated that he believes emptying Pennsylvania prisons by one-third would “not make anyone less safe” than if 33 percent of the Quaker State’s convicts remained behind bars.

The likely voters were also asked,”Which two issues will most influence your vote?” in November. Participants overwhelmingly rated “[I]nflation/economy” as the top issue (57 percent) as the consumer price index has reached 40-year-highs in 2022. The next most pressing issue was “[a]boriton rights,” which drew 41 percent of the response, followed by “[t]axes/federal spending.”

The poll sampled 718 likely voters from August 22-28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.