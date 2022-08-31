Democrat Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) are the targets of a new ad from JCN ripping Democrats for “endangering the lives of Supreme Court justices” following leftist violence after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The $1 million ad buy is the second phase of a $10 million campaign to show Democrat complacence in the face of threats against justices. The first phase targeted Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The ad, called “Tipping Point,” features the Montgomery County, Maryland, 911 call made by would-be Justice Brett Kavanaugh assassin Nicholas John Roske in which he told police of his plans to murder the justice after the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Are you thinking of hurting anyone, including yourself?” the 911 operator asks.

“Brett Kavanaugh. The Supreme Court justice,” Roske, styled the “liberal gunman” in the ad, replied.

Roske admitted on the phone to bringing his own gun as well as pepper spray and a knife as he stood in front of Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase home.

Saying the assassination attempt should have been a “tipping point” for Warnock, Cortez Masto, and other Democrats, it asks, “How far does it have to go before the Democrats stop endangering justices?”

There are three different “Tipping Point” ads — one that targets Democrats generally, and one each for Warnock and Cortez Masto, specifically calling them out by name.

Warnock:

Cortez Masto:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JCN President Carrie Severino said in a statement:

Democrats are endangering justices and their families by encouraging radical protesters and refusing to condemn the ongoing threats against Supreme Court justices—even after the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh. Will it take blood on their hands for Democrats to take a stand and condemn the radical activists?

The ads will play on television across Georgia, Nevada, and Washington, DC, as well as digitally.

Both Warnock and Cortez Masto are in tight reelection races.

Warnock is seeking to be elected to a full term in the Senate from Georgia, where he won a special election against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). He is facing Republican Herschel Walker in the primary.

Cortez Masto is seeking reelection to the Senate from Nevada as President Joe Biden’s popularity is plummeting nationwide. She is facing former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R).

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.