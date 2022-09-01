The race for U.S. Senate in Colorado is neck and neck between Republican candidate Joe O’Dea and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), according to a poll.

The Tarrance Group poll shows O’Dea, a construction company CEO who employs over 300 workers, garnered 47 percent of the response among “likely registered voters,” the Washington Examiner reported. Bennet was just one point ahead at 48 percent, making the race too close to call as O’Dea is well within the margin of error. The remaining five percent of poll participants were undecided.

The polling outfit’s Dave Sackett conducted the poll on behalf of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which shared the poll with the Examiner. FiveThirtyEight gives the conservative Tarrance Group a B+ rating.

“These poll numbers done by a very reputable pollster and firm show what we’ve been seeing on the ground these past few weeks: Republicans can win in Colorado this November,” stated Kristi Burton Brown, the GOP Chairwoman in Colorado.

O’Dea’s current numbers indicate he is rapidly closing in on Bennet, who held an almost six-point lead in a Trafalgar Group poll released last week. O’Dea garnered 41.6 percent of likely general election voters to Bennet’s 47.4 percent in that poll.

O’Dea, the CEO of Concrete Express Inc, has vowed to combat reckless spending by political leaders at the federal level.

“Out of control debt at the federal level is a moral issue,” his campaign website reads. “We are saddling our kids and grandkids with huge debts that will only be paid for with huge tax increases.”

Also included in the poll was the state’s attorney general race. Republican John Kellner and Democrat Attorney General Phil Weiser both garnered 44 percent of the response, showing an extremely competitive contest. The RAGA did not provide the Examiner with its findings on the race for governor, where Republican entrepreneur Heidi Ganahl is vying to oust incumbent Democrat Gov. Jared Polis.

The poll was conducted from August 22-25 and included 600 likely voter respondents, with a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.