Vulnerable Virginia Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria was caught on camera recently saying “thank God” the country elected Joe Biden in 2020.

“In 2020, thank God we elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they’ve done so many good things,” Luria said during a recent campaign stop when talking about the election.

Since being elected to office, Biden has had low approval ratings in Virginia and across the country.

The August survey of adult residents in Virginia from the Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College showed that only 39 percent approved of his job as president, while 57 percent disapproved. The poll also showed that only 41 percent viewed him favorably, while 55 percent viewed him unfavorably.

Additionally, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday of adult Americans showed Biden was underwater across the country, and his net approval rating dropped seven points in one week.

The poll showed that only 38 percent approved of Biden this week, while 58 percent disapproved, for a net approval rating of -20. And from the same poll last week, Biden received 41 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval, giving him a net approval rating of -13.

The Congressional Leadership Fund press secretary said that the congresswoman has “completely lost touch with working families back home” as she noted that “campaigning on the failed Biden agenda only reminds voters that Luria is to blame for record prices, higher taxes, and a wrecked economy.”

During another campaign stop, Luria was also caught in a short clip published by the National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson stating that the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction” Act was just a name and was focused on other topics like the environment.

“You mention the Inflation Reduction Act, that might be the name, but it’s a huge environmental bill that includes a lot of things such as the tax credits necessary to make this kind of developments…,” Luria admitted.

Breitbart News reported that the Republican leadership was whipping votes to ensure no Republicans vote for the bill. Breitbart News added:

Since the legislation uses budgetary reconciliation, Republicans cannot stop Democrats from passing the bill; however, one senior House Republican staffer explained that they plan on making Democrats “own” the bill, which includes highlighting the deleterious effects of the bill. The legislation would: Allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs

Extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies for three years, which would cost $64 billion

Reduce the deficit by $300 billion

Increase taxes while America just entered a recession

Boost funding for the IRS by $80 billion, which would make the agency larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined

Create hundreds of billions of dollars in green energy slush funds for the federal government to dole out

The bill contains budget gimmicks and fake offsets that mask the true cost of the bill

Luria’s Republican opponent, state Sen. Jen Kiggans — a former Navy helicopter pilot and Geriatric Nurse Practitioner — hammered the Democrat congresswoman, saying, “for once, Elaine Luria tells the truth.”

“Like everything else Elaine has voted for in Congress, the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ does absolutely nothing to combat inflation and instead saddles Virginians with more taxes and more government spending,” Kiggans added.

Kiggans continued, “Elaine’s comments make it clear – she is only in Washington to pass Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s trillion dollar spending bills that are disguised as relief for Virginia families.”

Republicans in the House are looking for a net gain of at least five seats, which would win them back the majority and oust Pelosi from her speakership. However, on the other side of the aisle, Democrats and the establishment media have been hyping the Democrats’ renewed hopes of retaining the House and the Senate in recent weeks.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.