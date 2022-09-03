Rep. James Comer (R-KY) slammed the U.S. Treasury Department on Saturday for refusing to investigate Hunter Biden and his family’s suspicious foreign financial activity.

“It’s unacceptable that the Treasury Department continues to run cover for the Biden family and possibly hide information about whether Joe Biden benefited financially from his family’s business transactions,” Comer said in response to the Treasury Department’s formal rejection of his requests.

Comer, a ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, noted that Hunter Biden had been previously flagged over 150 times by U.S. banks regarding suspicious foreign wire transfers made out to him and James Biden.

Republican lawmakers have alleged that some of these transactions came from Chinese entities, totaling $165,000.

The Republican lawmaker has previously demanded twice that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen probe Hunter Biden, his family members, and associates regarding the flagged transactions.

When the department responded to his requests on Friday, they called the accusations “preliminary and unverified tip-and-lead information on possible violations of law.”

Jonathan Davidson, the Treasury Department official who penned the letter to Comer, also stated the department would only respond to “appropriate requests from committees of jurisdiction.” – a possible indication that the department will not respond if Democrats are not on board.

Comer clapped back at the department, accusing the Biden administration of changing the rules to prevent a proper investigation.

“We need more information about these transactions and if Joe Biden has benefited financially from his family’s dealings with foreign adversaries,” Comer stated. “It is a matter of national security to know if President Biden is compromised.”

“The American people deserve answers, and Republicans will use the power of the gavel next Congress to get them,” he added.

The Kentucky congressman has been one of the most vocal Republican lawmakers in demanding that Hunter Biden and his family’s suspicious financial transactions be probed.

In July, Comer demanded Hunter Biden’s wealth advisor, Edward Prewitt, turn over the family’s bank records in regards to the Biden family’s international dealings, Breitbart News reported.

He also told Breitbart News that if Republicans take control of the House after the midterms, they plan to investigate the allegations that President Joe Biden nearly sold one million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Pressure to a Chinese-state-owned gas company with financial ties to a private equity firm co-founded by Hunter Biden.

