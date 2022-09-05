The Kenosha county chair said that Evers made the situation worse with his “anti-police rhetoric,” which “fueled the flames of the riots.”

Nudo wrote:

Tony Evers has a TV. All he had to do was turn on the news to see that there was obviously more he could be doing to stop the violence and destruction. As the leader of Wisconsin, he is the most powerful person in our state. It is his job and responsibility to keep us safe. He failed at his job and it was on full display for the world to see. … While the memories of those fiery days will forever be etched into our memories and visible scars around our city still remain, we will move forward as a city. But we will not forget. Kenosha is a strong city full of great people who want to make our community a better place. I look forward to working with those who want to improve our city. But when I head to the polls on November 8th, I will remember the complete lack of leadership Kenosha saw from Governor Evers in our darkest hours and I hope you do too.

The riots that ensued from the death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, led to widespread destruction across the county.

Supervisor Terry Rose referred to the riots as the “biggest crisis in the history of Kenosha County.”

Heather Wessling, vice president of economic development for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said the damage to the buildings amounts to an estimated $50 million.

Nudo’s scathing op-ed against Evers comes after the Milwaukee Police Association endorsed Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner said in a statement:

After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee. During these increasingly trying times, the over 1,400 men and women of the Milwaukee Police Association appreciate leaders like Michels who are willing to stand and be an advocate for law enforcement professionals.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association has also endorsed Michels for governor.

Michels has promised that if Wisconsinites elected him governor he would hire more police officers and reduce state aid for those that try to defund law enforcement.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.