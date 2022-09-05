Poll: Three in Ten Americans Did Not Get a Coronavirus Vaccine

Three in ten Americans did not receive any vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, despite the government’s coercive efforts and attempts at enforcing mandates and restrictions, a poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to indicate which statement describes them best.

While a majority, 71 percent, indicated that they have received “at least one shot of ANY manufacturers COVID-19 vaccine,” three in ten, 29 percent, said they have not.

The figure is highest among independents, 39 percent of whom said they have not received any coronavirus vaccine. Another 35 percent of Republicans indicated that they have not received a vaccine either, and 14 percent of Democrats said the same.

Trump voters are far less likely to say they received a coronavirus vaccine as well, as 34 percent said they did not, compared to 91 percent of 2020 Biden voters who said they did get at least one jab.

The survey was taken August 28-30, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens and comes as some across the country are on their fourth shot.

After months of controversy, it is a well-established fact now that the vaccines themselves do not actually stop the transmission of the virus — a claim President Joe Biden made over the course of the pandemic.

During a CNN town hall in July 2021, Biden spread misinformation, stating that vaccinated individuals would not get the virus:

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations [emphasis added].

Biden would go on to suggest, months later, that vaccinated individuals were not spreading the disease as public health officials continued to beg Americas to get the jab.

Ironically, quadruple-vaxed Biden would eventually go on to contract the coronavirus.