Anthony Fauci Suggests Most Americans Will Need Annual mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine

Most Americans will need to get an annual vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, outgoing chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said this week.

Fauci suggested that it is becoming “clear” that coronavirus jabs, in the future, should be treated and viewed simply as an annual flu shot.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population,” he stated, adding that some people — namely, more vulnerable groups — may need more frequent shots:

MORE – "However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19," Fauci added. pic.twitter.com/cl0KG0DsMr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

This is not the first time public health officials have suggested that coronavirus vaccines be viewed as an annual jab.

“The most likely scenario for me, it is because the virus has spread all over the world, that we will continue seeing new variants that are coming out, and also we will have vaccines that will last at least a year,” Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week last year.

“I think the most likely scenario is annual revaccinations, but we need to wait and see the data,” he added.

Despite the mass misinformation originally spread by officials such as President Biden, the coronavirus vaccine does not prevent infection or symptoms, nor does it stop the transmission of the virus — a fact known too well by both Biden and Fauci, both of whom were quadruple vaxed yet still contracted the virus.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found that three in ten Americans, 29 percent, did not receive any sort of coronavirus jab, despite constant pressure from public health officials.