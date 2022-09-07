House Republican Super PAC Releases 22 TV Ads Across the Country

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the most prominent House Republican-aligned super PAC, released 22 new television ads Wednesday morning to play across 21 congressional districts, hitting Democrats on various issues.

The Republican super PAC ads focus on various issues facing Americans across the county, such as exposing the Democrats’ alarming records on their out-of-control spending, tax hikes, and rising crime across the county. At the same time, CLF wants to show how the Democrats have fallen out of touch with American families.

“Americans are seeing first-hand the consequences of Democrat rule: soaring crime, skyrocketing inflation, and bailouts for elites on the backs of working families,” said CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore. “Americans cannot afford more of Democrats’ failed policies.”

Of the 22 new television ads, 21 of them will be urging viewers to vote against Democrat candidates, while one of them shows support for a Republican candidate:

The Republican-aligned super PAC releases the television ads roughly two months before the election.

The super PAC has committed to spending over $150 million in this election cycle.

Republicans are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election. For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats while only needing to net five seats.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.