Four Killed by Memphis Suspect Who Drove Around City, Livestreamed at Least One Shooting

A suspect who livestreamed at least one of his attacks killed four and wounded three others during a shooting spree that spanned nearly all of Wednesday and left behind eight crime scenes.

On Wednesday night Breitbart News reported Memphis police were seeking a driver they described as “armed and dangerous.”

Memphis PD released the name and age of the suspect and they were able to give the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect was driving; a vehicle the suspect acquired via carjacking.

The suspect was cornered near Ivan Road and Hodge Road and taken into custody around 9 p.m.

CBS News noted four people were killed in the shooting spree, which began at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday. One of the dead included a woman the suspect shot and killed during a carjacking.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis indicated the suspect “recorded at least some of his actions on Facebook Live, including when he opened fire inside a store on Jackson Avenue just before 6 p.m.”

The New York Post pointed out the suspect spoke to Facebook Live viewers as he walked into the store, saying, “No faking, this sh*t for real.”

WREG published a timeline of Wednesday’s shooting spree:

12:56 a.m., a 24-year-old man was killed on Lyndale in the Highland Heights neighborhood. A suspect who called himself Zeek Huncho on social media was developed.

4:38 p.m., a man was found shot dead in a vehicle at a gas station on South Parkway E. Survillance video revealed a man in a gray sedan pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.

4:40 p.m., a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240. The suspect fled in a dark sedan.

5:59 p.m. Kelly walked into an AutoZone store in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue and shot a man while live-streaming on Facebook. The man was in critical condition, police said.

6:56 p.m., Memphis Police put out an alert on the suspect after receiving a call that Kelly was making threats on Facebook.

7:23 p.m., a woman was killed in a shooting at Poplar and Evergreen. Police said Kelly took her gray SUV and fled.

7:24 p.m., a man shot at Poplar and Evergreen

8:55 p.m., a woman shot dead on Raines Road

8:56 p.m., Southaven Police responded to a carjacking at Stateline Road and Highway 51. Kelly took the man’s gray Dodge Challenger and left the SUV behind.

8:58 p.m., Memphis Police officers spotted the Dodge Challenger going northbound on Interstate 55, and a high-speed pursuit began. The pursuit ended at Hodge Road and Ivan in southwest Memphis, where Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting suspect was “released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.”

