The press secretary for Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s U.S. Senate campaign has sent out a number of tactless race-centered tweets and expressed that she was “mortified to be an American” after the 2016 Presidential Election, according to a report.

Fetterman press secretary Emilia Winter Rowland made her Twitter account private after Fox News’s Kyle Morris unearthed the tweets and reached out to the Fetterman team for comment.

Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities

In one post the morning after former President Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, Rowland tweeted that she was “Mortified to be an American,” according to screenshots published by Fox News.

“See you in 6 months Tel Aviv,” she added.

Additionally, she has posted a number of tactless tweets, including one post about Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler, whose quotes she said were “funny” to tweet in 2012.

“[T]hat moment when you’re writing a paper on hitler/voldemort and you and your dad think its funny to tweet quotes by hitler and voldemort,” she tweeted, referencing the Harry Potter villain Voldermort alongside Hitler.

She also once likened her own forehead zit to the bindi, which is a mark some women in Indian culture wear “for religious purposes or to indicate that they’re married,” as NPR noted.

“I’ll just keep telling myself that the zit between my eyes makes me look like an Indian princess,” Rowland wrote in 2013.

Furthermore, when her family purchased a black Toyota automobile in 2012, she announced they were naming it “barack,” presumably in reference to former President Barack Obama.

“‘Our new black toyota will be coming in a few days. We’re naming it barack’ #grandmapru #youareinlovewiththepresident,” she tweeted.

Rowland also called riots “necessary” days after George Floyd’s death in 2021, according to a screenshot from Matthew Foldi, who ran for Congress as a Republican in Maryland this year.

#PASEN news: John Fetterman's senior staff believes that "riots are necessary." This defense of rioting was posted right as Philadelphia was about to burn in 2020

While Rowland is a 2017 Ohio State University graduate who began her studies in 2013, some of the tweets came while she was still in high school. The Fetterman camp seemed to dismiss the rhetoric due to Rowland’s age at the time of the posts, Morris noted.

On Friday, Breitbart News called a number associated with Rowland, which was found through public record, to learn if she stood by her tweets. After making contact with a woman, she abruptly hung up after learning she was speaking with Breitbart News. She did not deny that she was Rowland.

The news of Rowland’s Twitter history comes on the heels of a Washington Free Beacon report that brought to light a tweet from Celeste Trusty, whom Fetterman appointed as Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons secretary this year. Trusty proudly declared that Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a Philadelphia police officer in 1981, was her “buddy” and that she “love[s]” him.