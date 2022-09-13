DeSantis Administration Gives $1,000 Bonuses to Florida First Responders

The DeSantis administration is giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders in Florida — marking two years in a row — Gov. DeSantis announced this week.

Speaking from Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, the governor announced the administration will give out $1,000 bonus checks for all first responders in the state, explaining that it is really about showing these workers “that the state of Florida appreciates your service.”

DeSantis attributes the state’s ability to offer the bonuses, in part, to the Sunshine State having the biggest budget surplus in the history of the state — something that would not have happened if lockdown lobbyists had their way, he said.

“We’ve got to go work with every fire department, every police department, every sheriff’s department in the state of Florida to get the names of everybody and make sure that we could process these checks. And so all Florida first responders who were employed by any level of local government as of May 1 of this year, are eligible to receive the bonus,” he said, noting that the checks will actually be written for more than that “to account for any taxes that you may owe.”

“Almost 100,000 Floridians across the state are gonna get a bonus check for a job well done,” he said, noting how his administration has gone against the popular narrative, supporting police departments and others as the establishment media and far-left Democrats attempted to bully first responders into getting the coronavirus vaccine.

“We’re proud that that we protected jobs in the state of Florida and we’ve had people come from other departments around the country just for this issue alone. That’s not how you treat people and that’s not how we treat people in the state of Florida,” he added.

