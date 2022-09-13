Elise Stefanik Announces Bid for House Republican Conference Chair

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced on Tuesday her bid to serve a second term as the House Republican Conference chair.

Stefanik released a statement on Tuesday, announcing her intention to run as the House Republican Conference chair.

She explained in a statement:

For the next 56 days, I’m laser-focused on working to ensure we earn a historic Republican Majority. I am proud to have unified the entire Republican Conference around our country in crisis message and shattered fundraising records as House GOP Conference Chair raising over $10M for candidates and committees this cycle. With the broad support of NY21 and my House GOP colleagues, I intend to run for Conference Chair in the next Congress.

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) cheered on Stefanik’s announcement, saying she has done a great job as Conference chair. She said, “Rep. Elise Stefanik has done an incredible job as our Conference chair and I’m proud to be on her team and support her. We will continue to work together to take back the House in November and get our country back on the right track.”

Stefanik became the Conference chair after Republicans turned on the previous Conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Republicans became enraged with the Wyoming Never Trump Republican as she continued to serve as a distraction from Republicans’ messaging against President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.