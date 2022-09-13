Elise Stefanik Announces Bid for House Republican Conference Chair

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: House Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks during a town hall event hosted by House Republicans ahead of President Joe Bidens first State of the Union address tonight on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Sean Moran

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced on Tuesday her bid to serve a second term as the House Republican Conference chair.

Stefanik released a statement on Tuesday, announcing her intention to run as the House Republican Conference chair.

She explained in a statement:

For the next 56 days, I’m laser-focused on working to ensure we earn a historic Republican Majority. I am proud to have unified the entire Republican Conference around our country in crisis message and shattered fundraising records as House GOP Conference Chair raising over $10M for candidates and committees this cycle. With the broad support of NY21 and my House GOP colleagues, I intend to run for Conference Chair in the next Congress.

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) cheered on Stefanik’s announcement, saying she has done a great job as Conference chair. She said, “Rep. Elise Stefanik has done an incredible job as our Conference chair and I’m proud to be on her team and support her. We will continue to work together to take back the House in November and get our country back on the right track.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S Capitol June 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Stefanik became the Conference chair after Republicans turned on the previous Conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Republicans became enraged with the Wyoming Never Trump Republican as she continued to serve as a distraction from Republicans’ messaging against President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) look on during a break in a hearing of the January 6th Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on June 9, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In Cheney’s place, Stefanik has served as a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and messaging against Democrats.

Recently Stefanik and other top Republicans said that they are committed to an investigation into the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice after the agency targeted Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

“Republicans are committed to immediate oversight, accountability, and a fulsome investigation to provide needed transparency and answers to the American people regarding Joe Biden and his administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice and FBI against Joe Biden’s political opponents,” Stefanik said.

Former President Donald Trump&apos;s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

