Joe Biden Brings James Taylor to Celebrate ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ as Stock Market Plummets Over 1000 Points

The White House on Tuesday invited folk musician James Taylor to help Democrats kick off a celebration of the “Inflation Reduction Act” on the South Lawn.

The aging folk musician performed the song “Fire & Rain” to the flood of Democrats on the South Lawn to celebrate Biden’s multibillion-dollar green energy spending bill disguised as an “inflation reduction” law.

“This is a time when the world needs to cooperate more than ever before, perhaps more than anything since the Second World War the world needs to get together and respond to the climate crisis,” Taylor said after finishing his song.

“I think that people should look at it as a great opportunity to come together to protect our home and to recognize the uniqueness of our great good fortune of living on this planet,” he continued.

Taylor invited his wife Kim Taylor to the stage to join him to sing a lullaby they used to sing to their children as well as a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

As James Taylor played, the stock market continued falling, as the Dow Jones fell by more than 1,000 points in response to the data showing that inflation continued to rise in the month of August.

Biden thanked the folk singers for performing, claiming that James Taylor’s voice “heals our soul and unites the nation.”

Taylor has not done a major political event since he first appeared in 2015 with then-Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris to sing “You’ve Got a Friend.”