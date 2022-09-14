Senators Blackburn, Hagerty: Biden Can Cut Violent Crime by Deporting All Convicted Illegal Alien Criminals

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) say President Joe Biden can help reduce violent crime across the United States by initiating a federal effort to deport all illegal aliens convicted of crimes.

On Wednesday, Blackburn and Hagerty sent Biden a letter urging him to deploy wartime federal resources to major American cities to assist with an ongoing violent crime wave.

A critical component that Biden can take executively, Blackburn and Hagerty wrote, is carrying out a large-scale effort to deport all illegal aliens convicted of crimes who continue living in the U.S.

The letter states:

The Administration should support law enforcement in the United States by detaining and deporting all illegal aliens who have been convicted of a criminal offense in the United States. In fiscal year 2021, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 12,000 illegal aliens with aggravated felony convictions. [Emphasis added] An all-time record number of illegal border crossers entered our country last year. Yet, on August 7, 2022, every Democrat senator voted against a measure to detain and deport a greater number of illegal aliens who have been convicted of a criminal offense in the United States. The President implementing a clear policy that entering the United States illegally and then committing crimes here will not be tolerated would go a long way toward reversing this dangerous tolerance of conduct that endangers American communities. [Emphasis added]

Such a deportation effort is widely supported by American adults. A Pew Research Center survey shows that 57 percent of Americans say increasing deportations of illegal aliens is “very” or “somewhat” important to a larger federal immigration agenda.

Those who support increasing deportations include 50 percent of conservative-to-moderate Democrats and about 25 percent of self-described liberals.

Despite the popularity of more deportations for illegal aliens, Biden has drastically cut the number of illegal aliens being deported each year thanks to his so-called “sanctuary country” orders at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Before Biden’s orders were implemented, from October 1, 2020, to February 2, 2021, ICE agents were deporting about 121 illegal aliens every day from the U.S. interior including about ten illegal aliens classified as “aggravated felons.”

After Biden’s orders went into effect, from February 18, 2021, to September 30, 2021, deportations from the U.S. interior dropped 46 percent to just 65 deportations a day.

“We’ve got to make the world understand, we’ve got to make America understand that this is urgent,” Hagerty said.

Most recently, an illegal alien was arrested for drunk driving after having been wanted for child sexual abuse charges in Kansas. Though he had been previously ordered deported, he never was. In a separate case, a previously deported illegal alien in Alabama was charged with murdering a mother and son while keeping a girl hostage in his home.

