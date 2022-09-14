Democrat Ohio Candidate: I Want to See Non-Citizens Be Able to Vote

Democrat candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said on a recent panel that he will support a mayor who believes that a resident “who may not technically be qualified as a citizen” should “be able to walk into a voting booth and vote.”

“If we have a mayor who said a citizen is paying their taxes here, and I want to see a person who may not technically be ‘qualified’ as a citizen, I want to see what that mayor has to say,” Ronayne said. “And if that mayor wants to see that resident be able to walk into a voting booth and vote, then I want to support the mayor in a Home Rule city.”

Secretary of State of Ohio Frank LaRose (R) tweeted the video of Ronayne’s comments Tuesday, proclaiming, “Anyone who doesn’t believe there is a liberal movement to allow non-citizens to vote, watch this clip from Chris Ronayne.”

“To my friends in Cuyahoga Co: this is why @weingart2022 needs our support and why Ohio needs Issue 2!” LaRose added, imploring his followers to vote for Ronayne’s opponent, Lee Weingart.

Watch Below:

Anyone who doesn’t believe there is a liberal movement to allow non-citizens to vote, watch this clip from Chris Ronayne, Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga Co. Executive. To my friends in Cuyahoga Co: this is why @weingart2022 needs our support and why Ohio needs Issue 2! pic.twitter.com/yA64QCVVM0 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 14, 2022

In May, Ronayne won the Democrat primary and will face off against Republican candidate Weingart in the November election for Cuyahoga County executive.

“Thanks Frank for sharing this shocking video,” State Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township) reacted. “Over 80 percent of voters agree that non-citizens have no business voting in any federal state or local election.”

“Obviously, some extremist Democrats disagree but that is why we put Issue 2 on the ballot. All about saving democracy!” Seitz added.

Thanks Frank for sharing this shocking video. Over 80 percent of voters agree that non-citizens have no business voting in any federal state or local election. Obviously, some extremist Democrats disagree but that is why we put Issue 2 on the ballot. All about saving democracy! — Representative Bill Seitz (@CincySeitz) September 14, 2022

Similarly, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who is running against populist Republican J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open Senate seat, previously opposed an amendment to clarify that federal law prohibits illegal aliens from voting in United States elections.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.