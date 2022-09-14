Nolte: Democrat-run Asheville Rises to Top 10% Most Violent Cities

Democrat-run Asheville, NC, has seen such a startling increase in crime it is now in the top 10 percent of America’s most violent cities.

Anyone familiar with Asheville, home of the Biltmore Estate and Omni Grove Park Inn, will find this news startling.

Asheville has always been seen as an oasis in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, a city of 90,000, but more like a small leafy town filled with local businesses, brick sidewalks, churches, and benign hippie culture.

Because we only live about 90 minutes away, my wife and I have visited Asheville countless times. Just last year, we spent ten days camping there.

The Biltmore is one of our favorite places. The mere act of driving through town, especially during the fall season when the whole place seems to turn golden, is a serene and memorable experience.

But.

Asheville is a city run by lunatic Democrats determined to destroy everything they touch.

During 2020, in a town of just 90,000, 45 people were shot, 57 stabbed, and ten killed. That was bad enough. Already in 2022, with more than three months to go, there have been 11 murders in Asheville.

“We’re up,” Asheville Police Deputy Chief Mike Yelton told ABC 13 News. “Crime is up nationwide, but particularly in the city of Asheville. For a city our size, we’re not within the scale we should be.”

Crime is not just up. While violent crime has soared 13 percent in the state, in Asheville, violent crime has exploded 31 percent.

Why?

Come on, we all know why…

“I think what you’re seeing in Asheville right now is a culmination of the last several years of pulling police back and not letting them do their jobs like they’re able to do,” former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan told Fox News Digital in a phone interview. Duncan, who was a longtime registered Democrat, retired as sheriff and became politically unaffiliated in 2018, citing “an anti-law enforcement sentiment in the Democratic Party right now,” according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. He told Fox News Digital that police who do wrong must be held accountable, but also said officers both locally and around the country have become hesitant to do their jobs “because they can be right, but it can be the wrong set of facts, and they can still wind up in trouble.” … Duncan further noted that when he was serving as county sheriff, “left-wing activists” from outside the community would sweep in to disrupt community meetings. “They would really try to get into it with the police, and a lot of times, they would try to shout down things,” he said. “And the first people who quit coming to those meetings were the people within the community. They really didn’t get to speak, and they really didn’t get anything done.”

The anti-police, pro-criminal Democrats who run Asheville have so demoralized the police force that the city lost 30 percent of its officers (84 officers out of 238 positions, including 50 percent of detectives) in just 18 months. As reported 18 months after the national Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots of 2020, the result was a police force no longer responding to fraud, theft, and trespassing 911 calls.

The thing to keep in mind is that this is all deliberate.

Democrats are Nazis who want to keep the poor oppressed and dependent while they live in luxury. Violent crime is demoralizing and chases away the middle class. With only the ultra-wealthy and dependent poor, Democrats can assume total, uncontested power, as they have done in California, Detroit, Baltimore, Atlanta…

These people are vultures who preach open hate and violence against Republicans, decimate their cities, and continue to get elected by dummy Democrats who think they are owning us MAGAtards while chemically castrating their own children and stepping over needles.

