Democrats Freak Out over DeSantis Flying Illegal Aliens to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Evil and Inhumane’

Democrats and far-left activists are freaking out after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes filled with illegal aliens, mostly men from Venezuela, to Martha’s Vineyard — the small, elite East Coast vacation spot where former President Obama owns an $11.75 million home.

On Wednesday evening, DeSantis announced that he had sent two planes full of Venezuelan illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. The move comes as Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of border crossers on migrant buses to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago over the last few months.

The plans are set to save the states billions in costs.

For the Republican governors, the goal of the migrant bus and illegal alien flight operations is to expose “sanctuary city” hypocrisy where Democrats approve policies shielding illegal aliens from arrest and deportation while also pushing the burden of illegal immigration onto more vulnerable states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

In response, Democrats and far-left activists are condemning DeSantis’s flights of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) claimed the flights are equivalent to human trafficking, while a local elected official called the flights “evil and inhumane.”

"It's outrageous," Bob Menendez told me of migrants being sent to other states. "They lure people, like human traffickers … onto buses and unknowing where they're going to. They supposedly are the advocates for human life. They have no concern for the lives of these people." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 15, 2022

Pulling into Martha's Vineyard right now. An island that welcomes immigrants and is stronger and more vibrant because of them. pic.twitter.com/iUzXSKCkiJ — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 14, 2022

Republicans who call themselves Christians have been plotting for some time to use human lives – men, women, and children – as a political pawns. It is evil and inhumane. — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

Other far-left activists, such as the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, compared DeSantis to a Mexican drug cartel human smuggler, and another claimed the flights are similar to segregationism in the 1960s.

The parallels between Republican busing of asylum seekers in 2022 and the segregationists busing of Black families out of the South exactly 60 years ago, in 1962, are eerie.https://t.co/SYqZQd0fE9 — Elisa Minoff (@elisaminoff) September 15, 2022

NEW on DeSantis' vile stunt of flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Migrants say they started in San Antonio, official tells me, lured by promise of work papers. No heads up given, official says. Why is a Florida gov flying migrants from Tex to Mass?https://t.co/z0Qu0Ix8iD — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 15, 2022

A friend points out @RonDeSantisFL flew two planeloads of illegal migrants from Venezuela to Martha's Vineyard without coordinating with DHS or INS… Does that make him a coyote? I mean, I'm no lawyer, but 8 USC 1342 ii… pic.twitter.com/gkbkHl7Mzx — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2022

To date, nearly five million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden. Nearly all hope to be released into American communities as part of the administration’s expanded Catch and Release network.

Annually, for all American taxpayers, illegal immigration costs more than $143 billion, as anywhere from 11 to 22 million illegal aliens continue to reside in the United States. Their odds of being deported have dwindled significantly: President Joe Biden is deporting just one illegal alien for every 100 who cross the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.