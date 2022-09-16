Americans are suffering under President Joe Biden’s soaring inflation, forcing them to make difficult choices their parents did not have to shoulder.

“Together we are making $75,000. That’s more than what my parents made ever in my entire life,” Delaney Claycomb told the New York Post about her husband, noting her parents’ home near Atlanta cost $98,000 in 1998. “Now, in this area, you can’t even find a broken down trailer for that price. This isn’t Los Angeles.”

“We looked at apartments near my job so I wouldn’t have to drive 30 or 40 miles a day, but we couldn’t afford it. We got the cheapest apartment we could find,” Claycomb added. “We’d love to have a kid, buy a house and a yard but we have to put it off.”

Housing costs are just one aspect of Biden’s inflation. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent, despite the establishment media’s claims that inflation fell in August, according to the Consumer Price Index index released this week.

Briana Howard, who is a mother and wife, told the Post her family is struggling to purchase $10 grapes from the store. “We’re your typical middle-income average American family,” she said, adding, “We’re more mindful at the grocery store … It’s like, ‘What do we have a coupon for?’ I mindlessly picked up a pack of $10 grapes, that’s not something I can continue to do.”

Still, other Americans are struggling to afford energy bills. And winter is not even here yet. “I’m seeing my electricity bill at more than $300 a month when it used to be $200,” Hakeem Joseph said. “I don’t feel like I’m using any more AC than I was last year.”