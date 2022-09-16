Martha’s Vineyard NGO Raises over $40K Off Illegal Aliens from Florida

A non-governmental organization (NGO) in Martha’s Vineyard has raised more than $40,000 after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent 50 illegal aliens on planes to the elite island, where the nation’s wealthiest residents own summer homes.

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard — a wealthy enclave of liberals and home to former President Obama, who owns a nearly $12 million estate.

In response, Martha’s Vineyard officials declared a “humanitarian crisis” and since then, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) has bused the illegal aliens off the island and to Joint Base Cape Cod, even as a Breitbart News analysis shows the island could house about six million border crossers and illegal aliens.

Before the illegal aliens were bused off Martha’s Vineyard, a donor to Vice President Kamala Harris set up a GoFundMe for the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation to “provide support” to the new arrivals and labeled the DeSantis flights “a cruel ruse.”

A tweet specified that the effort had raised “over $36,000.” The NGO has now raised more than $40,000 off the illegal alien flights, although it sits on “assets under management of over $14 million dollars,” according to its site.

The organizer is an Ivy League alum from an affluent family and New York comms exec who donated 6x to Kamala Harris. Her wedding on Martha's Vineyard was featured by NYT and her family's $1.6 million+ home there sits near a private association beach.https://t.co/K5zEpKPeCc — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

UPDATE: Since the Martha's Vineyard migrants were sent to Cape Cod, the island's GoFundMe is STILL taking donations for "building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation." pic.twitter.com/wEvbUqoDeN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

Since the illegal aliens were bused off Martha’s Vineyard, the NGO is continuing to raise money for “ongoing work” that it does in the area. Via GoFundMe:

The migrants left Martha’s Vineyard for the Cape this morning. You are welcome to still give to support the MV Community Foundation and its ongoing work, but any donations as of 11 AM today will go to shoring up the organizations that provided assistance over the past few days and to building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation. … Martha’s Vineyard is a community of open-hearted individuals that view these migrants as people, not political pawns. [Emphasis added] However, the island is a resort community with only 20,000 year-round residents, and it already faces a shortage of affordable housing and off-season jobs [Emphasis added].

Democrats praised themselves for aiding the illegal alien arrivals before Baker sent them on buses to Joint Base Cape Cod. A Spanish-language TV reporter noted that residents had privately admitted that they did not want the illegal aliens near their community.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.